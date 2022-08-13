Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.71.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 761,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 111,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.