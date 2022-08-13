Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

RWOD remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Redwoods Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

