RED (RED) 1-Day Volume Tops $37,435.00

RED (RED) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $430,058.79 and $37,435.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00261022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000369 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

