Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Recharge Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

RCHG stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Recharge Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCHG. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter worth $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 27.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recharge Acquisition

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

