RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded RealReal from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.