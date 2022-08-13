RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Insider Transactions at RealNetworks

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks

RealNetworks Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

