Raymond James Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $29.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Xponential Fitness stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 903,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
