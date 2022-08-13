Raymond James Increases Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $24.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 234,850 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.