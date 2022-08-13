Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rallybio Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $378.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

