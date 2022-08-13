Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $13.10 million and $221,396.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rainicorn
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
