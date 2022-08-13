Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $13.10 million and $221,396.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

