Rai Reflex Index Market Capitalization Reaches $14.94 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $14.94 million and $692,435.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00011935 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,122,900 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

