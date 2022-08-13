Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $230.68. 1,680,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.