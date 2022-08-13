Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.63. 1,188,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.50. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

