Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 148,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 161,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

