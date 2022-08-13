Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

