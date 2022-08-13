Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,852 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.59. 1,598,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

