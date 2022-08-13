Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $65.30. 748,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,790. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

