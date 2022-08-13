Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $392.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

