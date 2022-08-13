Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.52. The company had a trading volume of 990,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $262.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $301.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

