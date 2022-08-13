Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 357,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,610. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

