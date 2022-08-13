Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,464 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS:ITA traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,439 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

