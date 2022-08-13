Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.22. 8,874,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,679. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $362.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

