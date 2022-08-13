Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

