Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.05% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of QUMU opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
