Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.75% of Quipt Home Medical worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QIPT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

QIPT stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.23. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

