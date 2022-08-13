Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Quarterhill Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The stock has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.98.
Quarterhill Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Quarterhill
In other news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,417.10. In related news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,009.25. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.