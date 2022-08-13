Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The stock has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,417.10. In related news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,009.25. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

