QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $3,159,176.37 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,159,176.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
