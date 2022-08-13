Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,097 shares of company stock worth $51,159. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 102.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 551.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

