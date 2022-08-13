Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. 790,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

