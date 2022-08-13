Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Qualys Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $150.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,174 shares of company stock worth $9,519,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Qualys by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

