Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Down 7.4%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.24. 86,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,420,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.
Qualtrics International Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,997,000.
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualtrics International (XM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.