Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HSBC

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.12.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ:XM opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.