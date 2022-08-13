QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target Increased to GBX 375 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 382 ($4.62) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($4.00) to GBX 361 ($4.36) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.