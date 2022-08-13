Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Yelp by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yelp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

