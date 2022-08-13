Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

GBT opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

