PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Update

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

