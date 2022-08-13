PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PVA TePla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

