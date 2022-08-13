PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $157,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $15,463.36.

On Friday, July 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 476 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $7,554.12.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PubMatic by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

