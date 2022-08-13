Public Mint One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,837.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $4,837.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036953 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.