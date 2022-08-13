PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $60.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.