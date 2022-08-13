Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

PUK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,598. Prudential has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 900,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.