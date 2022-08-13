Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,599 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.51% of Provident Acquisition worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Provident Acquisition by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,092,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 103,817 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 743,139 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 698,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provident Acquisition by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 581,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

