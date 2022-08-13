Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 57,441 shares changing hands.

Providence Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £40.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Providence Resources

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

