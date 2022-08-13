Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Protara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.