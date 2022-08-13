ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €8.55 ($8.72) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.84 and its 200-day moving average is €10.67.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.