ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the period.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

