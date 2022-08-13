ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Lowered to $13.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

