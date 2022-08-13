Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.90.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RXDX opened at $48.39 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

