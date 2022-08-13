Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 1.6 %

PGNY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 642,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,611. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,186,779 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 9.8% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.