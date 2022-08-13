Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Professional has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Professional Price Performance
Shares of Professional stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Professional has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $416.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
