Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Professional has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Professional has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $416.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Professional by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Professional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Professional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Professional by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

