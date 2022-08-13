Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,047. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,431,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208,454 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

